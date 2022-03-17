BREAKING: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Teases 'Master Plan Part 3' — What Could It Be About?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday he was working on a sequel of his top-secret "master plan."

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur shared a post on Twitter, saying he is “Working on Master Plan Part 3," without sharing more details.

Working on Master Plan Part 3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2022

Tesla did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comment outside of business hours.

Why It Matters: Musk first unveiled a four-step "master plan" in 2006: creating a premium car, using money from that to develop a vehicle at the mid-range, then creating a high volume and affordable car, before finally providing solar power.

Musk had in January said the electric vehicle maker is currently not working on a more affordable vehicle. The world’s richest man had then told investors on a post-earnings call that Tesla may at some point consider working on the $25,000 EV but has too much on its plate currently.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.8% higher at $840.23 a share on Wednesday.

