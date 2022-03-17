 Skip to main content

BREAKING: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Teases 'Master Plan Part 3' — What Could It Be About?
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 17, 2022 12:50am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday he was working on a sequel of his top-secret "master plan."

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur shared a post on Twitter, saying he is “Working on Master Plan Part 3," without sharing more details.

Tesla did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comment outside of business hours.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Not Currently Working On The $25,000 Compact Car — Here's Why

Why It Matters: Musk first unveiled a four-step "master plan" in 2006: creating a premium car, using money from that to develop a vehicle at the mid-range, then creating a high volume and affordable car, before finally providing solar power.

Musk had in January said the electric vehicle maker is currently not working on a more affordable vehicle. The world’s richest man had then told investors on a post-earnings call that Tesla may at some point consider working on the $25,000 EV but has too much on its plate currently.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.8% higher at $840.23 a share on Wednesday.

Photo by Heisenberg Media on Wikimedia

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs

