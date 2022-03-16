Silicon Ranch Picks IEA To Construct 70 MW Regenerative Solar Project In Georgia
- Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) has secured a contract from Silicon Ranch Corporation to construct the Cedar Springs Solar Ranch in Early County, Georgia. Financial terms not disclosed.
- The 70-megawatt solar project will provide power to Green Power EMC, the renewable energy supplier for 38 Georgia electric cooperatives.
- Nashville, Tennessee-based Silicon Ranch is funding the Cedar Springs Solar Ranch installation and will own and operate the solar array for the long term.
- Silicon Ranch's wholly-owned subsidiary, SR EPC, awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction contract to IEA's subsidiary IEA Constructors.
- Construction is to commence by the end of Q1 of 2022, and the facility is expected to be online by year-end.
- IEA's scope of work includes installing owner-furnished modules and the full balance of system EPC construction. More than 215,000 First Solar Series 6 modules will be installed across the 1,400-acre site in rural southwest Georgia.
- Price Action: IEA shares are trading lower by 3.02% at $12.85 on the last check Wednesday.
