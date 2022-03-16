 Skip to main content

Silicon Ranch Picks IEA To Construct 70 MW Regenerative Solar Project In Georgia
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 2:36pm   Comments
  • Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) has secured a contract from Silicon Ranch Corporation to construct the Cedar Springs Solar Ranch in Early County, Georgia. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • The 70-megawatt solar project will provide power to Green Power EMC, the renewable energy supplier for 38 Georgia electric cooperatives.
  • Nashville, Tennessee-based Silicon Ranch is funding the Cedar Springs Solar Ranch installation and will own and operate the solar array for the long term.
  • Silicon Ranch's wholly-owned subsidiary, SR EPC, awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction contract to IEA's subsidiary IEA Constructors.
  • Construction is to commence by the end of Q1 of 2022, and the facility is expected to be online by year-end.
  • IEA's scope of work includes installing owner-furnished modules and the full balance of system EPC construction. More than 215,000 First Solar Series 6 modules will be installed across the 1,400-acre site in rural southwest Georgia.
  • Price Action: IEA shares are trading lower by 3.02% at $12.85 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

