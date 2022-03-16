Knightscope Inks Contract With Commercial Real Estate Developer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced its entry into a new contract with a Denver, Colorado-based commercial real estate developer specializing in the design and building of advanced live/work/play communities, incorporating the latest technology with exceptional community design.

The announcement reads, “Upon completion of the buildout, this urban center development will contain 38 high-rise towers with over 10 million square feet of technologically advanced residential, retail, office, hotel/convention center, and entertainment space, along with over 2.5 million square feet of innovative parking facilities integrated with multi-modal transportation alternatives. It will accommodate 7,500 permanent residents, over 30,000 additional daytime office and retail residents, along with a 500-room, 25-story world class hotel and a 225,000 square foot next-generation convention facility with a 1,500-seat, state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor amphitheater. The entire community is 100% solar-powered via a dedicated solar farm; new landscape technology greatly reduces CO2 while increasing O2; and a bio-tech water filtering system provides a 50% reduction in water consumption. Automation, including the use of Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (‘ASR’) and other advanced technologies, will provide an unparalleled experience, all situated at the foot of the 14,000-foot peaks of the majestic Colorado Rockies.”

In addition, the company announced that Dr. Paul C. D’Angio has joined Knightscope as Director Robotics Engineering. Prior to joining the company, Dr. D’Angio served as chief robotics engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton, a major contractor in government and industry. Over a period of 10 years, Dr. D’Angio established and scaled the robotics R&D group that supported critical U.S. Department of Defense (‘DoD’) agencies in redefining the state of the art in robot sensing and autonomy. Approximately half-way through a nearly two-year cyber security review process with the U.S. Federal Government, Knightscope is working diligently towards an Authority-to-Operate (‘ATO’).

William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Knightscope, said of the appointment: “We are very excited to have Paul join our growing team of technologists, patriots and executives laser focused on reimagining public safety at a time when our nation needs it most. In anticipation of significant future long-term business with the federal government, we are actively working on planning our footprint in Washington D.C. for the 2023+ timeframe.”

