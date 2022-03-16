 Skip to main content

US DoD Selects Vectrus For Development Of 5G Smart Warehouse
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 1:35pm   Comments
  • Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) has been selected by the Department of Defense to complete the final phases of application development for a 5G Smart Warehouse at Naval Base Coronado (NBC).
  • The NBC 5G Smart Warehouse Assessment Team conducted a down select during Phase 1, comparing application solutions from three companies, including Vectrus.
  • Vectrus successfully demonstrated a Converged Environment solution, addressing NAVSUP operational challenges by implementing advanced technology applications.
  • This effort is part of the DoD's $600 million 5G experimentation and testing initiative, initially awarded in 2020.
  • Price Action: VEC shares are trading higher by 2.51% at $35.91 on the last check Wednesday.

