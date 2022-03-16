 Skip to main content

Blink Charging Secures Grant Funds To Deploy DC Fast Chargers In Massachusetts
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 10:09am   Comments
  • Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) has secured grants from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to install 8 dual-port 75-175kW DC fast-charging stations across the state of Massachusetts.
  • The grants totaling $800,000 were awarded under the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program (MassEVIP).
  • The grants are part of a significant effort by Massachusetts to create a reliable EV infrastructure.
  • Blink will install eight dual-port DC fast chargers in strategic locations to further develop the state's charging corridors and convert more drivers to EVs.
  • Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 2.11% at $22.48 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

