Blink Charging Secures Grant Funds To Deploy DC Fast Chargers In Massachusetts
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) has secured grants from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to install 8 dual-port 75-175kW DC fast-charging stations across the state of Massachusetts.
- The grants totaling $800,000 were awarded under the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program (MassEVIP).
- The grants are part of a significant effort by Massachusetts to create a reliable EV infrastructure.
- Blink will install eight dual-port DC fast chargers in strategic locations to further develop the state's charging corridors and convert more drivers to EVs.
- Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 2.11% at $22.48 on the last check Wednesday.
