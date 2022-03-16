 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GM's Cadillac Lyriq EV Reportedly Draws Over 200K Expressions Of Interest: Here's When Orders Are Set To Open
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2022 12:25am   Comments
Share:
GM's Cadillac Lyriq EV Reportedly Draws Over 200K Expressions Of Interest: Here's When Orders Are Set To Open

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM)’s electric crossover Cadillac Lyriq has drawn 233,000 expressions of interest from buyers, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a company executive.

What Happened: GM is anticipating an over 10% conversion to orders for the Lyriq, which it plans to begin shipping to customers in a few months. 

Cadillac production would start at a plant in Tennessee on Monday, as reported separately by CNBC, and the company would officially open the order bank on May 19.

See Also: GM Says It Has Started Making Cadillac Lyriq EV 9 Months Ahead Of Schedule, Set To Begin Deliveries Soon

Why It Matters: GM in January announced it had started pre-production on the Lyriq EV crossover nine months ahead of schedule from its Spring Hill facility.

The automaker has set an ambitious target to launch 30 new electric vehicle models by 2025. At least 20 of those models will be available in North America with GM brands such as Cadillac, Buick, GMC, and Chevrolet, and cover all price ranges. 

The legacy automaker is pumping in $35 billion through 2025 to develop electric and autonomous vehicles. 

Price Action: GM stock closed 3.2% higher at $42.13 a share on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Cadillac

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Labor Secretary Gets Tour Of Tesla Gigafactory: Is This An Olive Branch From The White House?
Analyst Ratings For General Motors
Nickel Trading To Resume In London With Curbs on Wednesday After Week-Long Halt: Report
Will China's Supply Chain Issues Cause Problems For The Fed This Week?
Elon Musk And Tesla Get Praise From CEO Of Legacy Automaker For Paving The Way Forward For EVs
These Automakers Have Vowed to Catch Up With Tesla And Wrest EV Leadership: Is That A Stretch Goal?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cadillac Lyriq EV electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com