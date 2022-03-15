Lottery.com Announces Strategic Board And Executive Appointments

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) (NASDAQ: LTRYW), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced that William (Bill) C. Thompson Jr. has joined the company’s expanded board of directors. Thompson is a partner, chief administrative officer and senior managing director at Siebert Williams Shank & Co. LLC, the leading national women and minority-owned investment banking firm. Since 2019, Thompson has also served as executive committee member and owner of American Triple I Partners LLC, which manages private equity investments in infrastructure. In addition, the company announced the appointment of Ryan Dickinson as chief financial officer and president, Katie Lever as chief operating officer and chief legal officer, and Matt Clemenson as chief revenue officer.

“We welcome Bill and are honored to have an individual of his talent and caliber join our board. With his deep financial and government experience in both the private and public sectors, our entire organization will benefit from his leadership,” said Tony DiMatteo, chief executive officer and chairman of Lottery.com. “The promotions of Ryan, Katie and Matt are important components in the implementation of our long-term strategy and will optimize Lottery.com’s structure for the future… I am excited to continue working with this talented leadership team and building on the success we have achieved together.”

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, commercial partners and affiliates can utilize LotteryLink to provide Lottery.com products to their customers. Through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit www.Lottery.com.

