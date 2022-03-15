 Skip to main content

Capstone To Provide Resilient Power System For New Plant In Maryland
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 1:51pm   Comments
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp's (NASDAQ: CGRN), exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern U.S., and the Caribbean, E-Finity Distributed Generation, has won an order for a C1000S system from TCR2 Therapeutics. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics is a biomedical research and development company providing novel T-cell therapies to treat various cancers.
  • The energy project is part of the Massachusetts-based company's plans to establish an 85,000 square-foot cell therapy manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland.
  • The one megawatt (MW) order shows the continued expansion of the low emission microturbine market in the commercial, industrial, and manufacturing space. The facility is expected to be commissioned in January 2023.
  • Price Action: CGRN shares are trading lower by 0.54% at $3.70 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

