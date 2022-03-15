Vicinity Motor Expands US Distribution Partnership With ABC Companies
- Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) said it is expanding its strategic U.S. distribution agreement with ABC Companies (ABC), a provider of motorcoach and transit equipment in North America.
- The ABC distributorship will enable Vicinity's focus on U.S. expansion to market the Vicinity heavy duty mid-size bus, the Vicinity Lightning EV, and the VMC Optimal EV S1 low floor shuttle bus.
- Under the expanded agreement, ABC will distribute Vicinity's product portfolio to 18 states.
- ABC has contracted to order 18 VMC Optimal S1 shuttle buses and 3 Vicinity Classic buses, in addition to the previously announced order for 10 Vicinity Lightning EV buses slated for delivery in 2022.
- Price Action: VEV shares are trading lower by 0.64% at $3.12 on the last check Tuesday.
