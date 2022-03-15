Matrix Secures EPC Contract For Expansion Of Natural Gas Processing Facility
- Matrix Service Co's (NASDAQ: MTRX) Matrix PDM has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction of the expansion of a natural gas processing facility. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Matrix Service noted that the contract was awarded by a company in the natural gas value chain in its effort to double the existing facility capacity.
- "North American natural gas infrastructure for gathering, processing, and transmission is critical to supporting both global energy demand and the clean energy transition, and we are pleased to support our client on this and other projects," said CEO John R. Hewitt.
- Price Action: MTRX shares are trading lower by 0.85% at $8.21 on the last check Tuesday.
