CEA Industries Names Ian Patel As Finance Chief
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 10:23am   Comments
  • CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CEAD) has appointed Ian K. Patel as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the company, effective March 11, 2022.
  • Patel most recently served as the Consultant CFO for Maxwell Financial Labs, Inc., a B2B SAAS mortgage servicer. Before Maxwell, he served as Vice President of Finance, Treasury, and Investor Relations for Fourpoint Energy LLC.
  • Patel holds an MBA from The Wharton School and a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School.
  • Price Action: CEAD shares are trading lower by 1.87% at $2.10 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management

