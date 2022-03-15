CEA Industries Names Ian Patel As Finance Chief
- CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CEAD) has appointed Ian K. Patel as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the company, effective March 11, 2022.
- Patel most recently served as the Consultant CFO for Maxwell Financial Labs, Inc., a B2B SAAS mortgage servicer. Before Maxwell, he served as Vice President of Finance, Treasury, and Investor Relations for Fourpoint Energy LLC.
- Patel holds an MBA from The Wharton School and a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School.
- Price Action: CEAD shares are trading lower by 1.87% at $2.10 on the last check Tuesday.
