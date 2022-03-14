 Skip to main content

Applied UV Plans To Buyback 13.5% Of Its Public Float
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 12:49pm   Comments
  • Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVIBoard has authorized a common share repurchase program to buy up to one million shares of the company's outstanding common stock. The approval represents 13.5% of the company's public float.
  • The share repurchase authorization is effective immediately, and the management team may make open market repurchases as authorized until September 30, 2022.
  • Applied UV held $11.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 5.10% at $1.49 on the last check Monday.

