Applied UV Plans To Buyback 13.5% Of Its Public Float
- Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) Board has authorized a common share repurchase program to buy up to one million shares of the company's outstanding common stock. The approval represents 13.5% of the company's public float.
- The share repurchase authorization is effective immediately, and the management team may make open market repurchases as authorized until September 30, 2022.
- Applied UV held $11.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 5.10% at $1.49 on the last check Monday.
