Velodyne Founder Slashes Significant Ownership Stake
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 2:56pm   Comments
  • Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDRdisclosed significant stock ownership updates.
  • Velodyne founder David Hall and wife Marta Hall slashed their stake in the company to 10.1% from 42.9%.
  • David Hall also sold 45.8 million shares of Velodyne stock publicly.
  • Director Eric Singer has retired, effective March 13. Velodyne elected Singer following his nomination by David Hall at its 2021 stockholders meeting.
  • Velodyne removed David as Chair and Marta as marketing chief in 2021 for lack of honesty.
  • Price Action: VLDR shares traded lower by 4.01% at $2.04 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech

