Velodyne Founder Slashes Significant Ownership Stake
- Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) disclosed significant stock ownership updates.
- Velodyne founder David Hall and wife Marta Hall slashed their stake in the company to 10.1% from 42.9%.
- David Hall also sold 45.8 million shares of Velodyne stock publicly.
- Director Eric Singer has retired, effective March 13. Velodyne elected Singer following his nomination by David Hall at its 2021 stockholders meeting.
- Velodyne removed David as Chair and Marta as marketing chief in 2021 for lack of honesty.
- Price Action: VLDR shares traded lower by 4.01% at $2.04 on the last check Monday.
