Beacon Enters $125M ASR With Citibank
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:48am   Comments
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECNentered an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citibank N.A to repurchase $125 million of its common stock.
  • This ASR accelerates Beacon's progress under its $500 million share repurchase program announced February 24, 2022.
  • Under the ASR, Beacon will initially receive a prorated quantity of the company's common stock on March 15, 2022. The final settlement is expected to be completed in 2Q22.
  • Price Action: BECN shares are trading higher by 1.57% at $60.13 on the last check Monday.

