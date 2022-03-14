Beacon Enters $125M ASR With Citibank
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) entered an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citibank N.A to repurchase $125 million of its common stock.
- This ASR accelerates Beacon's progress under its $500 million share repurchase program announced February 24, 2022.
- Under the ASR, Beacon will initially receive a prorated quantity of the company's common stock on March 15, 2022. The final settlement is expected to be completed in 2Q22.
- Price Action: BECN shares are trading higher by 1.57% at $60.13 on the last check Monday.
