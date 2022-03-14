 Skip to main content

Meten Inks Agreement For Metaverse Vocational Education
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:53am   Comments
  • Meten Holding Group Ltd (NASDAQ: METX) subsidiary, Shenzhen Meten International Education Co Ltd, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co Ltd.
  • The parties will develop and design new education products and marketing activities, to develop Shenzhen Meten's Metaverse education business.
  • The collaboration will help qualified job seekers find jobs in the fast-evolving labor market in China.
  • Meten believes that the shortage of professional talents in emerging technology industries, such as Metaverse-related industries, will gradually expand.
  • Price Action: METX shares are trading lower by 0.12% at $0.16 on the last check Monday.

