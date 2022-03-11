 Skip to main content

Chinese EV Startup NIO Ready For Listing In Hong Kong

InvestorBrandNetwork  
March 11, 2022 11:02pm   Comments
Chinese EV Startup NIO Ready For Listing In Hong Kong

NIO (NYSE: NIO) has announced that on March 10, 2022, it will be putting its shares up for trading in Hong Kong. The Chinese startup is listed in New York and is making this move as regulatory risks for other Chinese companies continue to grow in China and the United States.

However, unlike other Chinese companies that are listed in the U.S., Nio is…

Image sourced from Pixabay

