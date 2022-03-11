 Skip to main content

CryoPort Approves $100M Buyback Program
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 3:56pm   Comments
CryoPort Approves $100M Buyback Program

 

  • CryoPort Inc's (NASDAQ: CYRX) Board has authorized a repurchase program. Per the program, CryoPort may repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock and/or convertible senior notes.

  • The repurchase program will expire on December 31, 2025, and may be extended, suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time.

  • "We plan to opportunistically repurchase shares of our common stock and convertible senior notes while maintaining ample liquidity to support our growth organically and through potential acquisitions," commented Jerrell Shelton, Cryoport CEO.

  • Price Action: CYRX shares are trading lower by 7.11% at $28.99 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Small Cap

Thank You

