Capstone Distributor Bags Contract To Provide Microturbine System To Gas-to-Energy Project In New England
- Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) distributor Vergent Power has secured a contract to provide a one-megawatt microturbine system to be installed in a landfill gas-to-energy project for a solid waste facility in New England. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The waste-to-energy project is expected to be commissioned in early 2023. The project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New England by 3,500 tons per year.
- The landfill generates and flares ~350 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill gas. The new project will convert the gas into electricity using the Capstone C1000S microturbine system.
- Darren Jamison, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy, said, "We look forward to many more innovative, carbon-reducing projects from Vergent Power in New England in the future."
- Price Action: CGRN shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $4.16 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts