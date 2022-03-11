 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Capstone Distributor Bags Contract To Provide Microturbine System To Gas-to-Energy Project In New England
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 2:08pm   Comments
Share:
Capstone Distributor Bags Contract To Provide Microturbine System To Gas-to-Energy Project In New England
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) distributor Vergent Power has secured a contract to provide a one-megawatt microturbine system to be installed in a landfill gas-to-energy project for a solid waste facility in New England. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The waste-to-energy project is expected to be commissioned in early 2023. The project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New England by 3,500 tons per year.
  • The landfill generates and flares ~350 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill gas. The new project will convert the gas into electricity using the Capstone C1000S microturbine system.
  • Darren Jamison, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy, said, "We look forward to many more innovative, carbon-reducing projects from Vergent Power in New England in the future."
  • Price Action: CGRN shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $4.16 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Increases DSS Program Fee To Support EaaS Business
Capstone To Provide Systems To Japanese Industrial Manufacturer
Capstone Green Energy Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Recap: Capstone Green Energy Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022
Capstone Green Energy's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com