Dada Nexus Adopts $70M Stock Buyback Program
- Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $70 million during the next twelve-month period.
- The company plans to fund the repurchase out of its existing cash balance.
- The company held RMB1.76 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: DADA shares are trading higher by 3.66% at $7.36 in premarket on the last check Friday.
