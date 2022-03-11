 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dada Nexus Adopts $70M Stock Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 7:36am   Comments
Share:
Dada Nexus Adopts $70M Stock Buyback Program

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DADA)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
87 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Bumble, Dada Nexus Or Sumo Logic?
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
Dada Nexus Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks Small Cap Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com