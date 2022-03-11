 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 4:10am   Comments
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is expected to decline to 61.7 in March from 62.8 in February.
  • The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the fourth quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

