Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is expected to decline to 61.7 in March from 62.8 in February.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the fourth quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
