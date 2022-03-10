Knightscope Embarks On Second Chapter Of Journey

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) is a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations. A recent article discussing the company reads, “Knightscope’s shares were first announced to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market in early December, kick-starting a public offering that raised over $22.3 million through the sale of 2,236,619 shares of the company’s Class A Common Stock as of January 26.” The piece covers Knightscope’s successful offering from which it intends to utilize the net proceeds toward the scaling of its current fleet of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”), which includes the K1, K3 and K5, and simultaneously investing in new technologies.

“We’ve brought on thousands and thousands of new investors in Knightscope as we embark on the 2nd chapter of a very long book in helping to make the United States of America the safest country in the world,” said Knightscope Chairman and CEO William Santana Li. “I am forever grateful for our relentless team and the 28,000+ investors that helped write the 1st chapter in our journey.”

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Knightscope.com.

