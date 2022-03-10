 Skip to main content

IGT Launches In Spain's Amusement With Prize 'Salones' Sector
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 5:57am   Comments
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) subsidiary, IGT Europe Gaming B.V., has signed a distribution agreement with Orenes Grupo to enter the Spanish Amusement with Prize (AWP) 'salones' subsector.
  • The salones subsector in Spain represents a total footprint of approximately 3,000 gaming and bingo halls. 
  • Salones feature a casino-like atmosphere, offering video-based, technologically advanced content and hardware, including linked products.
  • IGT's debut title for the sector is its Magic Fortune Link multi-level progressive, known in Spain as a "linked" game.
  • Price Action: IGT shares closed higher by 1.83% at $23.94 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

