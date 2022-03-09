Renalytix Launches National Physician Access To KidneyIntelX Platform
- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) has launched its new provider access portal, myIntelX, to provide nationwide online access for physicians to order KidneyIntelX bioprognostic testing.
- KidneyIntelX enables early-stage diabetic kidney disease (DKD) progression risk assessment by combining diverse data inputs, including blood-based biomarkers and personalized health data.
- It employs a proprietary algorithm to generate a unique patient risk score.
- The myIntelX portal is being launched in conjunction with the launch of KidneyIntelX testing within Atrium Health, which previously announced a collaboration with Renalytix in May 2021.
- The myIntelX portal can streamline ordering and report for current testing locations across the country.
- As part of the regional and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) expansion for KidneyIntelX, testing is currently in Mount Sinai Health System in New York and Wake Forest in North Carolina.
- It is expected to be implemented within St. Joseph's in New York, Singing River Health System in Mississippi, the University of Utah, and several additional VHA centers across the country by the end of June 2022.
- KidneyIntelX is the only kidney health platform that has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA.
- Price Action: RNLX shares are up 2.17% at $7.54 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General