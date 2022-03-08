 Skip to main content

View Secures Stay Of Delisting, Hearing To Regain Nasdaq Compliance
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
  • Nasdaq has granted View Inc (NASDAQ: VIEW) a hearing for March 31, 2022, to present its plan to regain compliance with applicable listing requirements.
  • Additionally, View's request to extend the stay of suspension has been granted.
  • The company received a Staff Delisting Determination on February 15, 2022.
  • Recently, View announced that it had a cash balance of $281 million as of December 31, 2021, with no substantial debt on the balance sheet.
  • The company expects to improve cash burn through 2022 on higher volumes and revenues combined with associated improvements in operational efficiencies.
  • Price Action: VIEW shares are trading lower by 12.7% at $1.58 on the last check Tuesday.

