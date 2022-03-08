View Secures Stay Of Delisting, Hearing To Regain Nasdaq Compliance
- Nasdaq has granted View Inc (NASDAQ: VIEW) a hearing for March 31, 2022, to present its plan to regain compliance with applicable listing requirements.
- Additionally, View's request to extend the stay of suspension has been granted.
- The company received a Staff Delisting Determination on February 15, 2022.
- Recently, View announced that it had a cash balance of $281 million as of December 31, 2021, with no substantial debt on the balance sheet.
- The company expects to improve cash burn through 2022 on higher volumes and revenues combined with associated improvements in operational efficiencies.
- Price Action: VIEW shares are trading lower by 12.7% at $1.58 on the last check Tuesday.
