DBA Sempra Looks To Continue To Trade Above Its Annual-High Share Price Today

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

DBA Sempra (NYSE: SRE) traded at a new 12-month high today of $154.12. So far today approximately 231,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

There is potential upside of 0.2% for shares of DBA Sempra based on a current price of $152.53 and an average consensus analyst price target of $152.81.

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. The firm’s other affiliates own and operate liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Over the past year, DBA Sempra has traded in a range of $119.26 to $154.12 and is now at $152.53, 28% above that low.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.