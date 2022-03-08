 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lilium Stock Flies As NetJets Intends To Buy 150 Jets
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
Lilium Stock Flies As NetJets Intends To Buy 150 Jets
  • eVTOL jet maker Lilium NV (NASDAQ: LILM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a proposed strategic partnership with private aviation company NetJets Inc. and aviation training company FlightSafety International.
  • The MoU provides NetJets with the right to purchase up to 150 Lilium aircraft. NetJets also anticipates supporting Lilium with a private sales campaign for individuals to purchase Lilium aircraft.
  • Additionally, NetJets and Lilium intend to explore a business model to operate Lilium's network in Florida and other regions in the U.S. and Europe. The collaboration is also expected to boost Lilium's commercial ambitions and create supplemental direct sales opportunities.
  • Lilium also partners with FlightSafety to provide products and services, such as courseware, immersive and mixed reality training devices, and crew training.
  • Price Action: LILM shares are trading higher by 18.1% at $3.73 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LILM)

60 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com