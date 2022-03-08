 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Splash Beverage To Launch TapouT In Winn-Dixie Stores In Southeast
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:30am   Comments
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) said Winn-Dixie grocery stores would have its high-performance energy drink, TapouT, in 485 stores in southeastern states.
  • The states include Alabama, Georgia, parts of Florida and extending into Mississippi and Louisiana.
  • “This authorization is a key strategic placement as we build out retail distribution throughout the southeast U.S.,” said CEO Robert Nistico.
  • Winn-Dixie Stores Inc is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast.
  • TapouT is being distributed and sold by retailers including Walmart, Ralph’s Stores Budweiser owner AB-ONE.
  • TapouT’s launch in Winn-Dixie is expected to begin in early Q2.
  • Price Action: SBEV shares closed lower by 6.30% at $2.53 on Monday.

