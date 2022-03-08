EXCLUSIVE: Splash Beverage To Launch TapouT In Winn-Dixie Stores In Southeast
- Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) said Winn-Dixie grocery stores would have its high-performance energy drink, TapouT, in 485 stores in southeastern states.
- The states include Alabama, Georgia, parts of Florida and extending into Mississippi and Louisiana.
- “This authorization is a key strategic placement as we build out retail distribution throughout the southeast U.S.,” said CEO Robert Nistico.
- Winn-Dixie Stores Inc is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast.
- TapouT is being distributed and sold by retailers including Walmart, Ralph’s Stores Budweiser owner AB-ONE.
- TapouT’s launch in Winn-Dixie is expected to begin in early Q2.
- Price Action: SBEV shares closed lower by 6.30% at $2.53 on Monday.
