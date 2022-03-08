 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CNH Industrial Inaugurates New India Technology Center
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 6:54am   Comments
Share:
CNH Industrial Inaugurates New India Technology Center
  • CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) inaugurated its new India Technology Center in Gurugram, near the capital New Delhi in northern India.
  • The company expects the site to play a strategic role in collaborative efforts with its sister R&D centers worldwide to leverage the leading-edge technology and digital ecosystem in India.
  • "CNH Industrial's India Technology Center will be an important part of the Company's global R&D capabilities. The Center will develop leading-edge technologies, including software, embedded electronics and data analytics, to support both our Indian business and the Company's global product portfolio," said Marc Kermisch, Chief Information Officer and ad interim Chief Technology & Quality Officer, CNH Industrial.
  • Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 4.37% at $14.08 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNHI)

CNH Industrial Registers 7% Revenue Growth In Q4
Recap: CNH Industrial Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022
Earnings Preview For CNH Industrial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com