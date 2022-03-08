CNH Industrial Inaugurates New India Technology Center
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) inaugurated its new India Technology Center in Gurugram, near the capital New Delhi in northern India.
- The company expects the site to play a strategic role in collaborative efforts with its sister R&D centers worldwide to leverage the leading-edge technology and digital ecosystem in India.
- "CNH Industrial's India Technology Center will be an important part of the Company's global R&D capabilities. The Center will develop leading-edge technologies, including software, embedded electronics and data analytics, to support both our Indian business and the Company's global product portfolio," said Marc Kermisch, Chief Information Officer and ad interim Chief Technology & Quality Officer, CNH Industrial.
- Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 4.37% at $14.08 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.