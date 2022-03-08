 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 2:43am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index for small businesses dropped around 2 points to 97.1 in January, with analysts expecting no change in the reading for February.
  • Data on international trade for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $84.0 billion in January for total goods and services trade, compared to an $80.7 billion gap in December.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 0.8% in January.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Executives Sell Around $113M Of 4 Stocks

Check out the full economic calendar here

