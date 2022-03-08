Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index for small businesses dropped around 2 points to 97.1 in January, with analysts expecting no change in the reading for February.
- Data on international trade for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $84.0 billion in January for total goods and services trade, compared to an $80.7 billion gap in December.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 0.8% in January.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Check out this: Executives Sell Around $113M Of 4 Stocks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets