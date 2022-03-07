 Skip to main content

Why Teucrium Wheat Fund Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2022 1:40pm   Comments
Teucrium Wheat Fund ETV (ARCA:WEAT) is trading higher Monday amid increasing grain and fertilizer supply concerns in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Geopolitical tensions are adding to the volatility in the grain markets, which were already being impacted by weather issues and concerns over rising fertilizer prices.

Russia targeted Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, during its initial invasion, but Russian forces have also gone after Ukraine's vital Black Sea ports. Even if production issues are contained, it seems the export situation will continue to threaten the global grain and wheat supply.

The Teucrium Wheat Fund provides an easy way for investors to gain exposure to the price of wheat futures.

See Also: Russia Sanctions Demonstrate Power Of The US Dollar, But How Long Will It Last?

WEAT 52-Week Range: $5.76 - $12.75

The Teucrium Wheat Fund was up 8.17% at $11.72 at time of publication.

Photo: manfredrichter from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

