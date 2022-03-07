Willis Lease Names Austin Willis As Chief Executive
- Willis Lease Finance Corp (NASDAQ: WLFC) has appointed Austin C. Willis as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2022.
- Charles F. Willis, the founder, and CEO of Willis Lease, will become the Executive Chairman of the board.
- Austin C. Willis, son of Charles F. Willi, has been a member of the company's board since 2008 and as SVP of Corporate Development since 2017.
- Price Action: WLFC shares are trading lower by 1.57% at $34.55 on the last check Monday.
