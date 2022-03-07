Capstone Green Energy Increases DSS Program Fee To Support EaaS Business
- Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) revealed an increase in its Distributor Support System or DSS program fee to support the expanding EaaS business.
- Capstone Green anticipates receiving an estimated $2.8 million in FY22.
- The company expects the increased DSS fee combined with expense reduction plan to improve financial performance and help reach its goal of consistent quarterly positive adjusted EBITDA.
- The DSS program adds diversity to the company’s EaaS revenues, including long-term rentals, long-term service agreements, spare parts, and engineering services.
- Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 3.21% at $4.18 on the last check Monday.
