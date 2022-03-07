 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Capstone Green Energy Increases DSS Program Fee To Support EaaS Business
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 1:34pm   Comments
Share:
Capstone Green Energy Increases DSS Program Fee To Support EaaS Business
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) revealed an increase in its Distributor Support System or DSS program fee to support the expanding EaaS business.
  • Capstone Green anticipates receiving an estimated $2.8 million in FY22.
  • The company expects the increased DSS fee combined with expense reduction plan to improve financial performance and help reach its goal of consistent quarterly positive adjusted EBITDA.
  • The DSS program adds diversity to the company’s EaaS revenues, including long-term rentals, long-term service agreements, spare parts, and engineering services.
  • Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 3.21% at $4.18 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGRN)

Capstone To Provide Systems To Japanese Industrial Manufacturer
Capstone Green Energy Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Recap: Capstone Green Energy Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022
Capstone Green Energy's Earnings: A Preview
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com