Tritium Names Glen Casey As Chief Operating Officer
- Tritium DCFC Ltd (NASDAQ: DCFC) has appointed Glen Casey as the new Chief Operating Officer. He has been serving as Tritium's Interim Director of Global Operations since May 2021.
- Before joining Tritium, Glen Casey held senior leadership roles in several large, complex manufacturing businesses.
- Casey holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Swinburne University of Technology.
- In February, Tritium joined President Biden at the White House to announce the company's new U.S. manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.
- Price Action: DCFC shares are trading lower by 3.29% at $7.36 during the premarket session on Monday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management Movers Trading Ideas