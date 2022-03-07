 Skip to main content

Tritium Names Glen Casey As Chief Operating Officer
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 7:30am   Comments
  • Tritium DCFC Ltd (NASDAQ: DCFC) has appointed Glen Casey as the new Chief Operating Officer. He has been serving as Tritium's Interim Director of Global Operations since May 2021.
  • Before joining Tritium, Glen Casey held senior leadership roles in several large, complex manufacturing businesses.
  • Casey holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Swinburne University of Technology.
  • In February, Tritium joined President Biden at the White House to announce the company's new U.S. manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.
  • Price Action: DCFC shares are trading lower by 3.29% at $7.36 during the premarket session on Monday.

