Knightscope Ramps Up Investor Relations Efforts With Dedicated Investor Deck

Knightscope’s shares began trading publicly on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 27, following the closing of a public offering that kicked off in early December

Following the public offering, Knightscope has entered its 2nd chapter as it continues to work toward making the U.S. the safest nation in the world

The company has now created a dedicated investor deck to help inform prospective and existing Knightscope investors

Roughly 90% of women and 60% of men visit companies’ investor relations (“IR”) websites when researching a new investment opportunity. These statistics, uncovered by PR Newswire’s Vintage Division in its 2016 Shareholder Confidence 365 Study (https://ibn.fm/Ky87z), are complemented and reinforced by insiders’ observations that a company’s IR website is one of the most important sources of information for investors (https://ibn.fm/tz4QR). The IR website, they say, should not be overly complex. Instead, it should have user-friendly navigation, with key content reachable using just a few clicks, and offering simple data summaries.

To this end, Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies, has rolled out a dedicated simplified IR site linking directly to the company's investor presentation and CEO's video introduction to the latest

