Robert Courtneidge Leads The Upcoming 10th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Robert Courtneidge will be leading the 10th NextGen Payments & RegTech that is taking place on the 9th and 10th of March in Dublin, Ireland. This event gathers leading decision-makers from across the payments and RegTech communities, unique and insightful content and tailored networking opportunities.

Robert Courtneidge has stated that he is “Proud to be chairing the 10th NextGen Payments Event in Dublin with some amazing speakers and sponsors.”

This prestigious forum will delve into every aspect of payments and RegTech, from impending regulations to novel payment mechanisms and real-world examples. Senior executives from throughout the UK and EMEA will attend, providing a once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from and network with top international experts and like-minded colleagues.

High-achieving experts will strive to inspire participants with their expertise and inventive ideas on how to modify company operations in the face of technological advancements, laws, empowered customers, and ongoing development in a disruptive economy.

This B2B gathering is the ideal setting for networking, education, and exploring new business prospects, as well as meeting the key decision-makers who are driving change within the payments and RegTech sector.

About Robert Courtneidge

Robert Courtneidge is a well-known and well-respected industry specialist in emerging payments. He supports several organizations with their strategy and products, utilizing his 30+ years of legal knowledge to provide them with practical and inventive solutions. The PAYTECH Book 2020 is co-authored by him and edited by him.

He was a co-founder of the Prepaid International Forum and has been an active member of the Emerging Payments Association from its inception.

He has been in the coveted Payments Power 10 on several occasions (including being rated #1 in 2015), a highly competitive list of the most notable contributions in the payments industry. In addition, in 2015, the US journal Paybefore named him one of the top ten payment lawyers in the world, making him the only European on the list.

He has worked extensively with The Payments Services Regulator, HM Treasury, UK Finance, the Financial Conduct Association in the United Kingdom, and other compliance and industry groups throughout the world as a lawyer.

Robert has extensive experience in electronic money and payment systems and consumer protection, banking regulation and compliance, anti-money laundering, and counter-terrorist financing.

Robert is a frequent conference chair, moderator, and speaker on topics affecting the European Payments Industry, such as regulations governing blockchain, digital assets, and Central Bank Digital Currencies.

About QUBE Events:

QUBE Events were developed to give a meaningful platform for business leaders to make and nurture long-term partnerships in a secure and productive environment. QUBE believes in developing trustworthy connections with participants and fostering mutual progress.

For more information and the full schedule, visit the event website: https://www.qubevents.com/npf-ireland

