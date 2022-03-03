 Skip to main content

Beauty Software Maker Looks To Go Public Via $1B SPAC Merger
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:33pm   Comments
Beauty Software Maker Looks To Go Public Via $1B SPAC Merger
  • Perfect Corp, an Asian startup, agreed to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Provident Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: PAQC).
  • Perfect is the world's leading provider of AI and AR SaaS solutions to the beauty and fashion industries. The transaction gives the business an enterprise value of $1 billion.
  • The business combination will provide Perfect with $335 million in gross proceeds, including $50 million from concurrent PIPE transaction, $55 million from the forward purchase agreements, and $230 million currently held in trust by Provident.
  • The combined company will focus on accelerating Perfect's global expansion, extending Perfect's industry coverage from beauty and fashion to tangential sectors, and augmenting Perfect's innovative AR and AI SaaS solutions. 
  • The combined company will be named Perfect Corp and trade on the Nasdaq under the "PERF" ticker symbol.
  • The proposed transaction will likely be in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: PAQC shares traded higher by 0.31% at $9.82 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs SPACs SPACs AttackNews IPOs Tech

