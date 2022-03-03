 Skip to main content

TuSimple Names Xiaodi Hou As CEO, Chairman
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:00am   Comments
TuSimple Names Xiaodi Hou As CEO, Chairman
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: TSP) Co-Founder and CTO Xiaodi Hou succeeds Cheng Lu as President and Chief Executive Officer and Mo Chen as Chairman of the Board, effective today.
  • Lu will serve as an Advisor until March 2023 to ensure an effective transition.
  • The move is part of a planned executive succession as TuSimple moves to its next phase of commercializing L4 autonomous trucking technology.
  • Price Action: TSP shares are trading lower by 7.72% at $15.66 during the premarket session on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Movers Trading Ideas

