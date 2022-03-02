Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for February will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 320,000 in February following a sharp decline of 301,000 in the previous month.
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify to Congress on monetary policy at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The survey of business uncertainty report for February will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
