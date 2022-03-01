Meet The Mobile Software Company Helping Brands Increase Customer Engagement: From Personalized Ad Targeting to Cryptocurrency Brand Loyalty Programs
Randall Crowder, COO, of Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Feb. 25, 2022.
Randall discussed the main goal of Phunware, a mobile software helping brands up engagement with their customers in new, innovative ways. Their data-driven solutions and services can even help brands monetize their mobile application audiences globally at scale.
Watch the full interview here.
