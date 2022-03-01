 Skip to main content

Meet The Mobile Software Company Helping Brands Increase Customer Engagement: From Personalized Ad Targeting to Cryptocurrency Brand Loyalty Programs

Jacinta Sherris  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
March 01, 2022 2:29pm   Comments
Randall Crowder, COO, of Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Feb. 25, 2022. 

Randall discussed the main goal of Phunware, a mobile software helping brands up engagement with their customers in new, innovative ways. Their data-driven solutions and services can even help brands monetize their mobile application audiences globally at scale. 

Watch the full interview here. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

