Broadwind Bags $13M In New Tower Orders
- Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) has received $13 million in new tower orders from a global wind turbine manufacturer.
- Broadwind has booked ~50% of its FY22 optimal annual tower production capacity, including this order.
- The company expects to schedule additional 2022 bookings over the coming months as OEM customers seek to secure additional production capacity.
- "Over the last thirty days, we have received a total of $29 million in tower orders, all of which will be fulfilled at our Abilene plant-primarily during the third quarter of 2022," stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind.
- Price Action: BWEN shares are trading higher by 0.92% at $2.19 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
