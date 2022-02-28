 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Landstar Closes Major Ukraine Operation In Wake Of Invasion-Source
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 28, 2022 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
Landstar Closes Major Ukraine Operation In Wake Of Invasion-Source

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Landstar System Inc., the giant freight broker and third-party logistics provider with significant exposure to Ukraine, has suspended its operations there in the wake of Russia's invasion, according to a highly-placed source.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Landstar's (NASDAQ: LSTR) Ukrainian agency is "offline" as of Saturday, the source told FreightWaves.

The agency generates as much as $1.1 billion in annual revenue from its Ukrainian operations, according to the source. That would represent about 15% of the company's $6.53 billion in fiscal year 2021 revenue. It employs about 400 people, the source said

The impact of the action is material enough for the company to consider submitting an 8-K filing  with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the source said. An 8-K filing is reserved for unusual or extraordinary events that may influence a company's operations.

In its annual 10-K filing with the SEC, Landstar acknowledged that some of its agencies maintain operations in Ukraine. Landstar executives did not return requests for comment on Saturday.

Landstar operates through thousands of independent sales agents and a network of owner-operator drivers known as Business Capacity Operators. Landstar's drivers don't operate under a forced dispatch system and can pick up any loads they want.

Landstar performed strongly during 2021, culminating in a terrific fourth quarter where it set all-time quarterly records for revenue, operating and net income, and diluted earnings per share. In late 2021, the company's board declared a one-time cash dividend of $2 per share.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (LSTR)

Landstar Forecasts $100 Million Truckload Hit In March If Ukraine Agencies Shut Down
Another Quarter, Another Record At Landstar
Recap: Landstar System Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
Landstar System's Earnings Outlook
Wolfe Research Downgrades Trucking Sector To Underweight; Adjusts Ratings For Related Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freightwaves Partner ContentNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com