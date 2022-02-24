Kaival Brands Expects Rebound of BIDI(R) Stick Sales

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Kaival Brands (NASDAQ: KAVL), a company focused on developing products into mature, dominant brands, is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor LLC, including the BIDI(R) Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (“ENDS”) that is intended exclusively for adults 21 and over. Recently, Kaival announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit had granted a judicial stay of the marketing denial order (“MDO”) previously issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to Bidi Vapor in September 2021. “The stay order, which was issued on Feb. 1, 2022, allows Bidi Vapor and Kaival Brands to market and sell all of its BIDI(R) Stick ENDS, including its tobacco, menthol and flavored products within the United States, pending the outcome of the lawsuit. Moreover, Bidi Vapor has also reiterated its intention to continue with its merits lawsuit, which is set to compel the FDA to place Bidi Vapor’s Premarket Tobacco Product Application (‘PMTA’) for the favored ENDS back under scientific review,” a recent article reads. “We expect this judicial stay will result in a rebounding of BIDI(R) Stick sales,” said Niraj Patel, president and CEO of both Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor. “Many wholesale and retail partners had discontinued or slowed purchases of the BIDI(R) Stick until we heard back from the courts on the likelihood of our merits case succeeding… This is what our wholesale and retail partners have been waiting for.”

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. The company’s vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products currently manufactured by Bidi(R) Vapor LLC, a leader in disposable electronic nicotine delivery systems (“ENDS”), and the company is poised to expand internationally. For more information, visit www.KaivalBrands.com.

