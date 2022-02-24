Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The country’s GDP is seen expanding 7% in the fourth quarter, according to the second estimate.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 231,000 for the February 19 week from 248,000 in the prior week.
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity index is likely to rise to plus 0.15 in January from December’s reading of minus 0.15.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After a better-than-expected 811,000 annual rate during December, analysts project an 804,000 rate for January.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for February is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 11:10 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.
