Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 3:23am   Comments
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The country’s GDP is seen expanding 7% in the fourth quarter, according to the second estimate.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 231,000 for the February 19 week from 248,000 in the prior week.
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity index is likely to rise to plus 0.15 in January from December’s reading of minus 0.15.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on new home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After a better-than-expected 811,000 annual rate during December, analysts project an 804,000 rate for January.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for February is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 11:10 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: 5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Check out the full economic calendar here

