Knightscope CEO Shares Vision, MaaS Business Model on Stock Day Podcast

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, was featured on a recent episode of The Stock Day Podcast. The company’s CEO William Santana Li joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly to discuss the company’s vision and innovative business model.

“Our long-term mission is to see if we can make the United States the safest country in the world. We build, develop and deploy fully autonomous security robots. We’ve been operating 24/7 across the country with contracts from Hawaii to Texas to Rhode Island helping to secure the places you visit, study and work,” Li said in the interview.

“We have a Machine-as-a-Service business model. We deploy these robots with an all-inclusive approach. So, all of the building of the machines, the electrical, telecom, software, and maintenance is a subscription service. We have a recurring revenue business model for a recurring societal problem.”

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Knightscope.com.

