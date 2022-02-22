 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Burning Cargo Ship Adrift With Luxury Cars Could Cost Volkswagen $155M
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 22, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
Share:
Burning Cargo Ship Adrift With Luxury Cars Could Cost Volkswagen $155M

A burning cargo ship adrift in the Atlantic Ocean carrying approximately 4,000 luxury automobiles from Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) could cost the German automaker at least $155 million.

What Happened: Russell Group Ltd., a British risk modeling group, estimated the total dollar value of goods on the vessel was $438 million, of which approximately $401 million was related to the automotive cargo and another $38 million was related to non-vehicle goods.

Suki Basi, managing director at Russell Group, told the financial news site Reinsurance News that the “Volkswagen brand and its subsidiaries do indeed have a significant exposure to this event, running into the millions.”

Basi added that auto manufacturers other than Volkswagen with vehicles on the vessel may have lost about $246 million worth from the disaster.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Andretti Acquisition Corp. Vrooms Into SPAC Space

Why It Happened: The 650-foot, 60,000-ton cargo ship called the Felicity Ace departed from Emden, Germany, on Feb. 10, to Davisville, Rhode Island, for the delivery of European luxury cars. A fire started Feb. 16 on the vessel that the crew was unable to contain, and the Portuguese military evacuated the 22-member Felicity Ace crew roughly 200 miles off Terceira Island in the Azores.

Many of the vehicles on the vessel are all-electric, battery-powered cars, which creates a problem for putting out the fire because the toxic flames from burning lithium-ion batteries cannot be extinguished with water.

Basi observed the incident “showed once again the precariousness of global supply chains” while pointing out it came at a particularly bad time for “global carmakers who are in the middle of a supply chain crisis sourcing semiconductors, resulting in new delays for new cars. An event like this will not do a great deal in instilling trust with consumers.”

Photo: Portuguese Navy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VWAGY)

EV Week In Review: Tesla's Model 3 Cedes Top Spot, GM's Bolt Production Restart Delayed, Fisker Touts Strong Demand, Nio's ES7 SUV And More
Burning Cargo Ship Carrying Thousands Of Luxury Cars Adrift In The Atlantic Ocean
Volkswagen Reportedly In Talks To Buy Huawei's Self-Driving Unit In China
Volkswagen Sets Eyes On $22K EV As It Looks To Rival Tesla, CEO Says Focus On Simplifying Company Structure, Building Up Competencies
Tesla Facing Increasing Competition From These 2 Carmakers: Report
Why Fitch Sees Tesla As A Major Competitor To Its Own Battery Supplier CATL
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cargo ship electric vehicles Felicity Ace Fire luxury cars VolkswagenNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com