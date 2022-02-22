 Skip to main content

Tesla Model X Plaid Sets Record As The Fastest SUV

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 3:31pm   Comments


Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S Plaid has been known to be one of the fastest accelerating electric production cars.

Now, Tesla's Model X Plaid, the six-seat family SUV that can also go from 0 to 60 in less than 2.5 seconds, has set a world record time for a quarter-mile.

The YouTube channel DragTimes posted a video of a Model X Plaid achieving a quarter-mile time of 9.7 seconds at 144 mph, which is an SUV world record. The car also went from 0 to 60 in 2.3 seconds, even faster than Tesla's advertised 2.5 seconds.

The Model X Plaid is Tesla's most expensive available EV, with a starting cost of $126,490 without options. It's a five-door SUV with six seats and plenty of room.

It just also happens to be faster than some Ferraris

Photo: Tesla Model X courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs

