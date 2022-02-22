 Skip to main content

Facebook's TikTok Inspired Reels Goes Global Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) made Facebook Reels globally available in over 150 countries since its U.S. launch in September.
  • The TikTok-inspired feature allows creators to share short-form video content on Facebook or cross-post Reels from Instagram to reach a broader audience. 
  • Facebook also introduced more creative tools and new ways for creators to make money from their Reels through advertising, and soon, Stars.
  • Facebook expanded the tests of Facebook Reels Overlay Ads to all Reels creators in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. 
  • By mid-March, the test will expand to nearly all the 50+ countries where in-stream ads are already available TechCrunch reports.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.50% at $201 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

