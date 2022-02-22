 Skip to main content

Aaron's Hikes Dividend By 12.5%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:27am   Comments
  • Aaron’s Company Inc (NYSE: AANBoard of Directors has raised its quarterly cash dividend to $0.1125 per share from $0.10 per share the previous quarter.
  • The move represents a 12.5% increase in the company’s quarterly dividend.
  • The dividend is payable on April 5, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2022.
  • Aaron held $14.85 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • The company is expected to release its Q4 FY21 financial results on February 23.
  • Price Action: AAN shares closed lower by 0.66% at $21.02 on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Small Cap

