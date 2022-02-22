Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for December is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect Case-Shiller prices rising 1.1% in December following a 1.2% increase in the previous month.
- The FHFA House Price Index for December will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. After exceeding market estimates in November with a 1.1% monthly gain, analysts expect FHFA's house price index increasing 1.0% in December.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect manufacturing index at 56.0 and services index at 52.2 for February.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer confidence improved last month but the 113.8 reading was still down significantly from the 130-plus level before the pandemic. Analysts, however, expect the index declining to 110.0 in February.
- The Richmond manufacturing index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Richmond manufacturing index declined to 8 in January from 16 in December. February's expectations are for a marginal rise to 10.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for January will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 52-week bills and 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.
