Louisiana-Pacific Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 22%
- Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) (LP Building Solutions) declared a 22% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.22 per share, up from its previous $0.18 per share dividend.
- The dividend is payable on March 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2022.
- Also read: Resolute Strengthens Wood Products Business Via I-Joist Partnership Buyout, Cogeneration Facility Acquisition.
- Price Action: LPX shares closed lower by 2.94% at $67.99 on Thursday.
